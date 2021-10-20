Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Short Interest Update

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.10. 976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,935. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

