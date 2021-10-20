Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares Core High Dividend ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,053 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,112% compared to the average volume of 138 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 38,352 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 31,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $96.88. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

