Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,590 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 508% compared to the average daily volume of 1,741 call options.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $32.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MQ shares. started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

