TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPIC. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 250.09 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

