Toroso Investments LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,373,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,300,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after purchasing an additional 124,725 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 60,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 28.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,688 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

BRO opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $64.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.