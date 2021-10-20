Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

AMETEK stock opened at $130.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average is $133.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

