Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 26,780 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zomedica by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,881,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 447,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zomedica by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,501,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after buying an additional 1,725,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zomedica by 323.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 851,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zomedica by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after buying an additional 154,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Zomedica Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $499.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

