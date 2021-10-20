Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,969 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.