Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Coupa Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after buying an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,732,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,394,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $268,888.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,783 shares of company stock worth $27,601,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $255.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.