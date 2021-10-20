Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,000 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Pan American Silver by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 901,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,791,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

