Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 26,566 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 67.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,566 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after acquiring an additional 702,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Waters by 634.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $66,587,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Waters by 590.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Waters by 143.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 123,204 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $349.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.25 and a 200-day moving average of $353.92. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $209.99 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.