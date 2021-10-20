Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,188 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after acquiring an additional 155,637 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,444,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $276.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $192.79 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.29.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

