Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 4,176 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after buying an additional 1,088,573 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after buying an additional 839,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 652,654 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.