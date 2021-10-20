Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $365.03 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $254.82 and a one year high of $457.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.65.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

