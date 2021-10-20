Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,772 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,325,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 287.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 84,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $133.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

