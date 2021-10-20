Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TOST. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $52.54 on Monday. Toast has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000.

