Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.29

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $1.72. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 424,697 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 134.46% and a negative net margin of 343.68%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

