Tim Cruttenden Purchases 3,795 Shares of Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) Stock

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) insider Tim Cruttenden acquired 3,795 shares of Chrysalis Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £8,994.15 ($11,750.91).

Shares of LON:CHRY opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 232.28. Chrysalis Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 279.43 ($3.65).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chrysalis Investments from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

