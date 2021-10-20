TigerCash (TCH) Trading 32.5% Higher This Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $918,595.95 and approximately $6.94 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.04 or 0.00597944 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

