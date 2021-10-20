Thore Cash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $40,082.26 and approximately $135,159.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.22 or 0.00300210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

