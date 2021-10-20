The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE WU opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.