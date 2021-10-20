The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.
NYSE WU opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
