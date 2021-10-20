The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549,420. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

