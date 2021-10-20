The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of TRV stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.43. 18,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $114.20 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.
In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
