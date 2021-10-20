The Travelers Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

The Travelers Companies has raised its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. The Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Travelers Companies to earn $12.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $114.20 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day moving average is $155.02.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

