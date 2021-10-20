The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 898.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,824,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $218,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

TTD stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 152.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.57.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

