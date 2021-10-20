The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 50,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,774. The RealReal has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,049,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,164 shares of company stock worth $1,823,295. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 426,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 162,320 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

