The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

