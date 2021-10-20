The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $220.00 at Barclays

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $206.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $206.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 270.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.