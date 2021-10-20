The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 232.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,979,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $206.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $206.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

