The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP John Gannfors Sells 7,474 Shares of Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $337,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Gannfors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of The ODP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $569,181.44.

Shares of ODP opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The ODP by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,119,000 after purchasing an additional 46,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The ODP by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The ODP by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in The ODP by 68.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The ODP by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 96,136 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

