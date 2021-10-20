The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 81,751 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 51.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,531 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at $9,805,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 2,561.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 184.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 1,736.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 967,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

TELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

