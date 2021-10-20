The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESLT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 367,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,788,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 112,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $147.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

