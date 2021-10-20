The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 4,401 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $118,000.

GPRE stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $38.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

