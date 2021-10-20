The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

