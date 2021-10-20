The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of The Hackett Group worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 454,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 364,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $619.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

