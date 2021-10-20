The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $576.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $520.00 to $576.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.19.

NYSE GS opened at $412.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.88. The company has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

