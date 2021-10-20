The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €845.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €845.00 ($994.12) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €699.25 ($822.65).

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.