The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $22,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.23.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL opened at $312.43 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.