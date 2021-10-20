The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
DIVI stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.50). The stock had a trading volume of 420,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,859. The Diverse Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.17.
About The Diverse Income Trust
