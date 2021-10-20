The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1,064.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,674,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358,724 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of The Coca-Cola worth $198,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

