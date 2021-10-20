The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.28.
Shares of CLX stock opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.08. The Clorox has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
