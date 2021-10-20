The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.28.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.08. The Clorox has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

