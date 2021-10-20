The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Chemours by 390.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Chemours by 412.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Chemours by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

