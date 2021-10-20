The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BKEAY. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of BKEAY opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.0758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

