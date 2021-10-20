The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Andersons will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Andersons by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Andersons by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in The Andersons by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Andersons by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Andersons by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

