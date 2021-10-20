The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Down 19.8% in September

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,094,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,072,000 after buying an additional 157,680 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $128.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,219. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.45. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

