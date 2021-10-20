Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.82, but opened at $86.97. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse shares last traded at $87.76, with a volume of 4,979 shares trading hands.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

