TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 845,118 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $40,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

