Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Telenor ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 27.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

