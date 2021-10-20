Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Posts Earnings Results

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 145,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERIC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

