Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Posts Earnings Results

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 145,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERIC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

