Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Announces Earnings Results

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 276,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,098. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40.

ERIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

