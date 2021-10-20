Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Announces Earnings Results

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 276,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,098. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40.

ERIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

